On Facebook

Should the quality of personnel responsible for workplace safety be improved?

It's not about the quality of workplace safety and health officers, it's the company's management.

The safety training framework is in place, it's just that the bosses' mindset leads to cutting of corners and safety lapses, and limited resources provided for safety implementation.

Barry Good

Safety is everyone's business. Learn and implement industry best safety practices to cut down on hazards within the facility.

Gabriel Chia

It is very necessary to improve the quality of safety personnel. Safety personnel only have the power to advise and implement the system.

Management is still responsible for providing resources and helping to implement the control measures. The safety department should be independent to carry out the works.

Manasa PJ

(This is) one downside of awarding the contract to the lowest bidder - mandate safety to be a condition when awarding a contract.

Lim Hl