On Facebook

How can a person prepare for a happy and seamless retirement?

Be financially independent and avoid relying on others. Adopt a "live to eat" attitude and have a good laugh every now and then. Don't worry too much, and be happy.

Harry Chia

You can't truly retire. One must keep learning, and be occupied mentally with a hobby or passion for certain arts or activities that will make some money. But money should not be the only focus - mental agility is the main focus.

C Jay Collins

Read the newspapers and self-improvement books to keep your mind active, and learn a hobby which could earn you some pocket money. Don't forget to do a few minutes of physical exercises daily. Jalan-jalan (take walks) with your spouse. Call your grandchildren occasionally.

John Tang

It's an attitude.

One cannot reach his last day at work and wonder what to do tomorrow.

Be healthy, learn, surround yourself with people, be useful to others and never be a nuisance.

Ken Koh