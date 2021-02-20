On Facebook

Are high-element obstacle courses necessary for students to build character?

It depends on personal character, really. I've seen some of my classmates forcing themselves to participate in such activities when they obviously look frightened, and just go through with them to not embarrass themselves.

You may say it's overcoming fear but doing it through peer pressure is not the way.

Zheng Hao Goodbro

Of course, a high-element course is not necessary for character development, but it is an option, and options should be made available for our children.

Safety is paramount regardless of the activity. Review safety procedures, don't reduce options. Be prepared, not scared.

Candice Kang

You can't stop something every time accidents happen; you reflect on how to prevent it from happening again and improve.

Children need to be prepared to learn and explore areas that can be physically challenging. Failing and falling are life lessons that they have to deal with to learn to face challenges and solve them.

Carol Chia-Norquoy

It was a really unfortunate event that needs thorough investigation to find better ways to manage risk for future events. If we ban every high-risk activity, are we building a "deprived generation" that goes through adventures through the mobile phone? I participated in such activities; I hope my children can have the option to do so, too.

Ian Lau