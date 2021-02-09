On Facebook

Do you think video clips posted online showing car camera recordings of vehicles on the roads is a good thing?

I think it is a good deterrent. I do drive slower and more cautiously now; and am also more careful with how I conduct myself as a car driver/owner.

Rose May

Yes. To build awareness. Prevention is better than cure.

But we need to turn off the comments section.

Teo Jack

I think posting is fine but posting a car plate number is like posting the guy's identity card.

Leonard Wong

Releasing such videos on social media is a violation of privacy. And leads to doxxing by random people.

Such videos can be shared with the police in case of accidents or serious traffic violations.

Gita Sesh

Owing a car is a luxury and also a status (symbol) to some people.

Remember to drive safely; respect the road and others on the road. If you don't, then it is the public's right to report such wrongdoing.

Ken Hon