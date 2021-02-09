On Facebook

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Do you think video clips posted online showing car camera recordings of vehicles on the roads is a good thing?

I think it is a good deterrent. I do drive slower and more cautiously now; and am also more careful with how I conduct myself as a car driver/owner.

Rose May

Yes. To build awareness. Prevention is better than cure. But we need to turn off the comments section.

Teo Jack

I think posting is fine but posting a car plate number is like posting the guy's identity card.

Leonard Wong

Releasing such videos on social media is a violation of privacy. And leads to doxxing by random people. Such videos can be shared with the police in case of accidents or serious traffic violations.

Gita Sesh

Owing a car is a luxury and also a status (symbol) to some people. Remember to drive safely; respect the road and others on the road. If you don't, then it is the public's right to report such wrongdoing.

Ken Hon

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 