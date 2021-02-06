On Facebook

Is it time to ditch the tradition of giving new notes on Chinese New Year? Why or why not?

I would surmise that many of us would be very happy to receive new notes - symbolising fresh prosperity in the new year. For those who do not wish to, they have other options. We should not stop a tradition which can bring much joy to those who practise it.

Kevin Tan

They are symbolic for those who wish to continue the custom... If I receive hongbao with new notes, I am particularly mindful that the giver had put in an extra effort and I deeply appreciate that.

Kok Chwee Sim

Yes! Giving and receiving hongbao is a tradition. Using crisp brand new notes is not. Singapore's notes are clean, presentable, even good-as-new to be used for hongbao. E-hongbao without a red packet and personal touch kills the tradition.

Robin C.H. Chua

This is an issue of planning and timing. Can't the authorities and banks release the new notes much earlier, knowing there are pandemic restrictions?

Lee H.T.