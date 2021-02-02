On Facebook

Should safe distancing ambassadors be deployed on buses and trains? Why or why not?

Other than spot-checking people on mask-wearing, I don't see the need for them on public transport since it's packed like sardines.

Joven Ang

The ambassadors should stop people from talking on the phone or chit-chatting on public transport. Lots of such people around who ignore Covid-19 precautions. If you are not going to enforce the rules, stop playing the public announcements and give us some peace and quiet.

Rachel Stevens

Total waste of resources. Everyone should do his part. When people don't, they must be fined heftily. Give bus drivers and MRT officers the power to fine the passengers on the spot for not abiding by the rules.

Ann Lim

Won't work... unless they limit the number of people going up the buses or trains.

Siti Nor'aini A S