On Facebook

Should the speed limit on expressways be raised?

Consider changing speed limit signs to eco-friendly digital displays. This way, speed limits can be adjusted according to the time of day. For example, 80kmh to 90kmh during the day and 100kmh to 110kmh from 11pm to 5am.

Joel Tay

Raising the speed limit per se will not solve the problem. More critical is the enforcement of safe driving habits. Some people are a slave to the machine. Mindfulness and taking responsibility are basic behaviour traits that can change the experience on the road.

Cheong Tack Hoong

Yes. We should, especially for the wider and longer sections. I think an increase of 10kmh to 15kmh above existing limits is reasonable.

Eng-Joo Gay

No need to increase the speed limit but road hoggers should be fined. They are the ones that cause congestion by driving at 60kmh to 70kmh on the second lane. Sometimes there are two vehicles driving side by side at slow speeds, causing other drivers to overtake on the left and right.

John D. Lim