On Facebook

Would being able to send questions about recycling to a messaging app be helpful to raise the recycling rate?

Yes, definitely. It will be very convenient to simply just key in any item you want to recycle without having to laboriously go through a list. Also, other efforts such as increasing the number of recycling bins and placing them at more convenient and accessible locations to reach more people will help.

Kevin Tan

Helplines are good for clarifications, but public education and seminars are also important to get the basics right.

Asian Women Support

Would weaving content on the harms of smoking into regular school lessons turn the young away from smoking?

Remind underage students that if they are caught smoking, the fine is up to $300. Best is not to ever pick up this expensive and addictive bad habit.

Silver Falcon

There is no magic bullet to make smoking disappear overnight. It's a slow process of education and making it less convenient.

