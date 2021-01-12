On Facebook

Should the last kampung in mainland Singapore at Lorong Buangkok be conserved? Why or why not?

If it is preserved, chances are high the residents will be asked to vacate the area, and it might be converted into a museum, art house or restaurant, then the kampung will have no more soul.

Raymond Teo

Yes it has to be preserved. I was once a kampung girl too - I was raised by my grandparents at Telok Mata Ikan.

Nahariah Mahmud

Only if it is going to be properly restored, conserved and managed by the right organisation with funding. The challenge is there are no other attractions nearby Kampong Lorong Buangkok for tourists to visit at the same time, so it will be very difficult to keep it going as an attraction on its own when there is no self-sustaining income.

ZY He

Conserve how?

A kampung is a place where people live. Without the people it's not a kampung, only buildings.

Thomas Ong