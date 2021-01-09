On Facebook

Should the dance troupe that withdrew from Chingay 2021 be given the chance to perform?

It's not condemning the creativity or ingenuity of the youth, it's simply a lack of cultural understanding of what they are trying to represent. Understand the culture before representing it, if not, create your own culture with other figurines in tutu. Let creativity flow in the right place.

Desmond Huang

I believe those dancers didn't start off with the intention to show disrespect. It is unfortunate that the end result offended many people, but I guess they now know that they need to be more sensitive next time. So please give those young dancers another chance, it must have been very tough for them already.

Wendy Yang

There's absolutely nothing wrong with fusion, it might even bring renewed interest in the tradition, which in my eyes is a win for all parties involved.

Erdna Erdna

Young Singaporeans should be encouraged to grow Chinese cultural practices.

Traditional mentors should help guide young Singaporeans on proper respect, and possible innovations.

George Varughese