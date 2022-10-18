On facebook

Are BTO flat prices too high? Should they take market value into consideration?

Sellers want to sell high. Buyers want to buy low. That's life.

The Housing Board should offer two-room and three-room flats at cheaper prices. The rest would be more expensive to cater to those who can afford to pay more. Subsidies have their limits as resources are finite.

Meng Tat

HDB flats are public housing and the Government must remember that.

Samantha Tan

If BTO (Build-To-Order) flats are so expensive, then after the five-year minimum occupation period, sellers will ask for $1 million.

LY Lee

Cap the price artificially, and sellers will make more at open market valuations. Any such policy would give buyers of BTO flats an automatic windfall through subsidised land on top of pre-existing subsidies enjoyed by first-time buyers.

Mirabelle Aurelie Ng