On Facebook

Should parents physically discipline their children? Are you surprised by the number of young parents who use physical discipline in Singapore?

When parents are very angry, it is better to use the cane to beat the table or chairs to let off your "boiling heat".

Jenny Lee

Some children are really obedient and will listen to advice from parents. The concern is managing children who are rebellious and stubborn. Parents also have their limits of patience and tolerance.

Sometimes, when children make their parents very angry, parents will scold them. It is only when children get out of control that parents will spank them.

Mt Rowsudeen

Children who are too young cannot understand any explanation. Physical discipline is the best.

Freesia Lim

Yes, this is definitely a concern. The number is way too low.

Shu Han Loh

Feeling pain is the only way to learn and keep the lesson in mind forever.

Ahdao Afk