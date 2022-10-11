On Facebook

Would getting stalls to cook low-salt food and provide bottled salt for those who want to add flavour help cut people's sodium intake?

I once requested my teh tarik to be less sweetened but got it just as sweet. Please respect that these seasoned food/drink vendors are so adept with their style of trade that a slight change to proportions would spell disaster.

Elvin Soon

If you want to eat healthy, cook your own meals. Don't eat out.

Takahashi Ryosuke

I don't find hawker food too salty at all.

Kavod Grace

The suggestion is naive. If people could already do that, there would be no need for government intervention. In the days when people could add their own sugar to their coffee and tea at the hospital kopitiam, they simply put in more than they should.

Margaret Chong

Why so onerous? You can just tell him less salt and less oil and the hawker will oblige. This is what I do.

For stalls with pre-cooked dishes like economy rice, the hawker doesn't have the luxury of time to cater to individual taste. Doing so would also drive away customers who find it troublesome to add salt and sauce themselves.

Cheng Fei