On Facebook

Should there be targeted measures in the HDB resale market to address issues such as the lottery effect?

Allow owners to sell at a discount to the market value of the flat, with the Housing Board being the one to decide the percentage.

The discount can be valid for a certain period and changed according to market conditions.

Harry Chia

To be fair to those who manage to get a Build-To-Order flat in prime estates, the minimum occupation period should be increased to 15 years so that those who think they can get through the current five-year period and make a profit will think thrice before balloting for a unit.

LY Lee

Should laws be enacted to curb industrial food waste?

Put out some fridge and heater compartments to serve as a food bank for people to donate excess food for those in need.

This would show that Singapore is worthy of being deemed a First World country.

Daryl Li

Supermarkets should consider expanding their reduce-to-clear counter to include more items.

They should lower the prices or have more choices.

Peter Tan