On Facebook

Should flat owners who buy a private property be required to sell their flat first?

Yes... there should be some form of income tax on people who rent out HDB flats. An HDB flat should be first and foremost an owner-occupied property.

Darryl Ye

There are forward planners who own both an HDB flat and private property. This is a form of securing our retirement. Doesn't this group of working class people also deserve a comfortable retirement after slogging for so long?

Christopher Soh

Just like private property owners are not allowed to own HDB flats, I think the same should apply to HDB flat owners as well.

Besides, HDB flats are heavily subsidised and it is not reasonable that one should continue to benefit from these subsidies when he can now afford to own a private property.

When the demand for public housing outstrips the supply, why should HDB flat owners who can afford to buy a second property continue to hold two properties and benefit from both subsidy and rental?

Lilian Chua