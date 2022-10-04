On Facebook

Is naming and shaming a company online sometimes the only way for customers to get fair treatment?

Whether to shame a company online or not is really up to the individual, and also depends on how severe the issue is.

Edwina Koh

Some people tried to do things the right way, but nothing worked through proper channels.

If an alternative method works, why not? It's worth a try if "bad publicity" alerts the top brass to start reviewing the performance of their staff handling the complaints department.

If you take money from a customer, deliver as promised. Any mistakes made, compensate accordingly and don't worm your way out of it.

If the company has no integrity, it doesn't deserve public support.

Jayden Yu

There are too many complaints online, so companies just ignore them.

And people still patronise these companies after complaining, so why should the company bother?

Charissa Wang

Some companies think that if they keep quiet, they can blot out the customer. At times, I have to take to Facebook to air my grievance before companies make good their errors.

Margaret Chong

Just don't give the company repeat business. Why do you want to go around ruining its business?

Mohammad Nizam Abdul Kadir