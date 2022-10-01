On Facebook

Should teachers have to take on co-curricular activity (CCA) responsibilities?

How can we expect a bird to swim and a fish to fly?

Similarly, teachers are trained to teach students in schools. Administrative duties must be given to staff trained to do the job, so that teachers can really focus on teaching and guiding the students.

Mt Rowsudeen

Let a teacher focus on his area of speciality. Why give him a CCA he is not even good at? Free up his time to teach and give consultations to students.

Joyce Ong

Teachers have to teach and develop a student's potential within the school's stipulated hours. Currently, they are forced to juggle a lot of hats and this makes them exhausted, pushing many to resign. Admin duties should be left to others.

Zig Steenine

Overloading teachers with duties will just break them. They are made to do so much, but when they break down, they are blamed for being incompetent.

Vint Lee