On Facebook

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Is it worrying that some young people are uninformed about major events happening around the world and in Singapore?

Have digital banks in Singapore lived up to the hype so far?

Personally, 20 to 30 years ago, it was the same for me. It was when we reached our late 30s that we slowly started listening to and reading the news.

I think children today are lucky because news comes easily just by scrolling through headlines on Facebook or Google. It's a matter of whether they want to read or not.

Siti Nor'aini A S

I don't think Singapore has a culture of reading to begin with, whether it is news, opinion pieces or books.

If adults don't read, I don't think young people will read much too. After all, children watch their parents and imitate them.

Samantha Tan

Digital banks are a new idea. Keep giving them feedback for them to improve.

Allan Tan

My current banks, DBS Bank and UOB, serve all of my online transaction needs.

What do I need a digital bank for?

Yoshiro Yamaha

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 27, 2022, with the headline On Facebook. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top