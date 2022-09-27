Is it worrying that some young people are uninformed about major events happening around the world and in Singapore?

Have digital banks in Singapore lived up to the hype so far?

Personally, 20 to 30 years ago, it was the same for me. It was when we reached our late 30s that we slowly started listening to and reading the news.

I think children today are lucky because news comes easily just by scrolling through headlines on Facebook or Google. It's a matter of whether they want to read or not.

Siti Nor'aini A S

I don't think Singapore has a culture of reading to begin with, whether it is news, opinion pieces or books.

If adults don't read, I don't think young people will read much too. After all, children watch their parents and imitate them.

Samantha Tan

Digital banks are a new idea. Keep giving them feedback for them to improve.

Allan Tan

My current banks, DBS Bank and UOB, serve all of my online transaction needs.

What do I need a digital bank for?

Yoshiro Yamaha