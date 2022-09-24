On Facebook

Should workers sing the National Anthem every day the way students do at morning assembly?

Singing the anthem applies only to primary and secondary schools. Why not implement it at all schools in Singapore regardless of level, including polytechnics, universities and Institutes of Technical Education?

Wilson Heng

Maybe the writer who suggested this can implement it at his home first, and wake his family up every morning to sing the National Anthem.

Nick PT

No, singing the anthem every day won't instil a sense of belonging.

Allen Wang

There are so many foreigners working in Singapore. What would they do while the National Anthem is being played? Twiddle their thumbs?

Poppi Didi

Yes, for civil servants.

Terence Foo

September 24, 2022

