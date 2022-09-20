On Facebook

Are residents trained enough to deal with a fire emergency at home?

Personally, I'm more confident in using a fire extinguisher than an AED (automated external defibrillator).

ZY He

Not everyone knows how to use a fire extinguisher without being taught.

Peter Tan

Pull the pin, aim the nozzle at the base of the fire. I think that about covers it.

Wai Sing Lee

Should airlines be required to warn about the possibility of being denied boarding due to overbooking?

It costs a lot of money to operate aircraft. Airlines need the loads to be as close to 100 per cent as possible and as often as possible to make up for other times when the loads are at, say, 30 per cent.

Cheng Fei

Are there airlines that don't practise this? I would rather fly with them.

Anastasia WS

It's in the fine print all along. The best way to prevent overbooking is to prevent customers from rescheduling their flight for free. If you want to change your flight, buy a new ticket.

Lyn Ben