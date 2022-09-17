On Facebook

Does the concept of a career "runway" deter people from making a mid-career switch in Singapore?

Why waste another 20 years to build a new career in which your salary will be starting from the bottom? Unless you are rich.

Freesia Lim

I hate to break it to you, but Singapore is not the land of fulfilled dreams.

Spore Yokel

You might waste tons of money and years to start a new career, only to realise that it is just another job that you hate.

Angela Sg

Do you think that the expatriate community should get more involved in supporting the Singapore Premier League?

Not sure what others think, but this feels akin to "outsourcing" this problem to create a foreign fanbase for football in Singapore. Perhaps this would, in turn, turn more people away.

Liam Keng

Yes, Albirex Niigata already managed to get the Japanese community here to support it.

Rizwan Wan

If the locals cannot support our own league, what would you expect from the expats?

Walter Teo