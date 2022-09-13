On Facebook

Should drink labels also carry information on caffeine content?

They should show the same kind of health warnings as cigarettes.

Davidson Goh

Such labels would likely be useless to those who can't understand English, as well as seniors who cannot read small print.

Allan Tan

There's no need to label everything this and that. Caffeine is not sugar and won't cause diabetes.

Studies have suggested that there may be positive effects from caffeine such as lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Research has also suggested that a dose of caffeine after a learning session may help boost long-term memory.

Cheng Fei

Seriously, how many people will read the labels of what they want to buy? Few do.

Peter Tan