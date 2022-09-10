On Facebook

Are vaccination-differentiated safe management measures still needed?

With the recent relaxation of Covid-19 safety measures, gatherings happen every day. And since a person is likely to be affected by only a limited number of people close by, gatherings of hundreds don't pose much more of a risk than a small group. Hence, I don't see a need for the measures.

Vincent Lee

My unvaccinated family member can spend an entire day at the office and taking private-hire cars while unmasked, but is not allowed to sit at the hawker centre for 15 minutes to eat his lunch.

Bob Bob

Should more be done to teach children about the impact of drug abuse on health?

The more you tell children not to play with fire, the more they will want to do it.

Margaret Chong

Yes, it is a good idea to educate children about the harmful effects of drug abuse. Both parents should also set a good example to their children by not abusing drugs.

Chua Lee Kheng