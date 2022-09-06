On Facebook

Should households be charged a premium for above-average electricity usage, and a discount for below-average usage?

The cost of electricity is already an incentive to save it, unless one is living in darkness.

Richard Lim

Ridiculous. Households contain different numbers of people, and having fewer people means using less electricity.

Kerry Teo

Short-sighted suggestion. How does anyone determine average consumption fairly?

Electricity consumption is dependent on a variety of factors, such as the number of people living in the flat, whether there are adults working from home and how energy-efficient the appliances are. Not everyone can afford the most energy-efficient appliances.

Ginny Goh

It would be more effective to go after the high-energy users like huge buildings that leave the air-conditioning and lights on almost all day.

Allan Tan

The misuse of precious resources must be stopped. It is a good idea to charge a premium for wasting resources like water, gas and electricity.

MC Lee