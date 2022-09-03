On Facebook

Do today's secondary school students have issues with discipline?

Discipline? What discipline? Students nowadays cannot be caned or scolded or even punished. They also don't show respect to teachers. They are taking advantage of the system.

Jennifer Jenkins

Bring back corporal punishment, restore respect to teachers... The rest of the class (in the recent St Andrew's case) should be made to publicly apologise to the teacher and the school. They should all go for detention classes.

Margaret Chong

Give teachers the authority to mete out reasonable punishment once the students are in school... Respecting teachers is important and that means parents have to show that respect towards them too. Self-entitlement of students and parents in school should not be considered in the school environment.

Angeline Tan

It was as bad or worse when I was in secondary school in 1992. Seems like it's actually the school system failing to notice that teachers have always had to manage a variety of students, and not designing healthy ways of working with the students with issues.

Dare Chia

From what I remember, back then it was no different. Gangsters would threaten the teachers or principal... Often, we would see police vehicles in the school. Only difference is there was no social media to post the "happenings".

Marissa Ann Sinaram