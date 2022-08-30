On Facebook

Should people learn to cope with 'choping'? Are there bigger issues that contribute to overcrowding?

Those "choping" should allow other patrons with food to use their seats while they are still queueing for food... If you return before I finish my food, I will happily go to another seat. This would result in better utilisation.

BC Woo

Local people accepted the choping culture because it is fair. First come, first served basis.

Han U-Yong

If there's a seat, dine in. No seat, take away. Or go to other places, or come back at a later time. Simple. What's the fuss about?

Aries Wilson

Should feedback on hoarding be taken more seriously due to the fire risk?

Town councils must take firm action against hoarding. Anything that is kept in the common areas should be treated as garbage and removed after three warnings within a certain timeframe.

Margaret Chong

Hoarders can only be counselled and not charged because there is no law against hoarding.

Peter Tan