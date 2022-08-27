On Facebook

Do children misbehave in the library? Should parents teach them how to behave?

There is a difference between private and public spaces. In public spaces shared with strangers, it's best to show consideration by behaving appropriately. Thus, in the library, keep your voice down, don't run around and so on. When you want to be loud and rowdy, go to a night spot, or a playground if children are included.

Colette Lim

Yes. The library used to be a quiet place for reading but parents nowadays either have never gone to a library before or simply have no respect and consideration for other users. Very selfish.

Brian Ckk

Kids do not know any better. Their parents ought to be the ones to set their boundaries for behaviour. Thus, take action against the parents.

Iann Jann

Definitely; there is a time and place for everything and children need to be educated from young on that.

Dave Kwan

Children are children, they must have their childhood fun experience. Yes the library is supposed to be a quiet place, but so what? It's not a law that users have to be quiet, it's just a society norm; doesn't mean it's an established understanding one has to follow. Allow them to be open and follow the society by their own will.

Enrique Dementoz Emilio