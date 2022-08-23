On Facebook

Do you agree that a four-day work week would work only for certain segments of the labour force?

The service, hospitality and F&B industries cannot even find enough workers to fill the current vacancies, how can they survive if we go to a four-day week?

Gabe Seah

It's not about the number of working days. It's not as if your boss will say: Okay, it's a four-day work week so I will lighten your workload.

The workload will still be the same, just that you have only four days to do it.

John Yeo

One solution may be to allocate different days off to different staff, staggering working days to ensure someone is always available. These kinds of changes may seem daunting, but the pandemic has demonstrated that new ways of working are possible.

Cheng Fei

When there is a will, there will be a way. No point giving excuses.

Joanne Tan

A four-day work week has existed for a long time. It's called part-time work. People who want to work part-time are free to do so, but should not be expecting full-time pay.

Joo Tay