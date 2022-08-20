On Facebook

Should Singapore bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030?

Go ahead. Good for Singapore.

Richard Lim

Singapore does not have the manpower to support such games.

Yan Thye Lee

Hosting a world championship would be a better choice as some venues would have to be built if we have many different sports.

Elke Smith

Not a good idea. Singapore would have to spend a lot of money.

LY Lee

No, it's not necessary and is sure to make a loss.

Hoh Jin Wei

Don't waste money and cause traffic congestion all over Singapore.

Ricky Budyle

Don't embarrass ourselves please, which host can't even win a minimum of 10 gold medals?

Floyd Koh