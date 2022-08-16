On Facebook

Is something lost in the push for more efficient use of land resources?

We need more green spaces for our people to enjoy. Surely we all remember how crowded it was at the parks when we were not allowed to travel out of Singapore.

YingLoong Tan

Let's not become a concrete jungle. We are known as a "green" city for a reason, a reputation that took years to achieve.

Jo Chin

Orto leisure park (pictured left) just happened to be located in an area that is populated - between Yishun and Yio Chu Kang. It has to makeway for a residential area sooner or later.

Tan Jun Siong

Indeed, we need green spaces more than ever.

Norman Lee

I agree that the closure of places like Orto leisure park will potentially lead to a disbanding of community groups that sprang up thanks to the activities conducted at these places.

Community bonds and social cohesion are also things to treasure, no?

Wei Lu Chin

Yes, we must have some greenery and amusement parks for family outings.

John Tang

Yes. Greenery may not be "efficient" in housing people. But without greenery, how can we breathe? Without parks, where do we go to relax?

Thomas Ong