On Facebook

What words come to mind when you think of an older person? Is ageing viewed positively or negatively in Singapore?

It's fair to say the narrative on the elderly is more toxic than back in the day.

They are called a "silver tsunami", and the ageing population is portrayed as a national crisis.

And the surrounding narrative is on how they are IT-illiterate, are potential targets for scams and have conservative views.

Andy Andy

Older. That's it. I don't like stereotyping any group of people.

They're older. Whether they're slow, wise or anything else varies by person.

Sherri Meuris

Old means stubborn and unfriendly.

Han Zhi Hao

If anyone views the elderly negatively, they will regret it as their time will come.

Alfred PJ

Some think that a person being aged means he is useless.

Peter Tan

Older Singaporeans should be respected and not criticised as slow. This is because it is normal to be slower when one grows old. As for the wise part, not all old people are wise.

Chua Lee Kheng