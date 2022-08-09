On facebook

Is stricter enforcement needed to ensure indoor mask-wearing?

The viral waves are not over... We must continue to wear our masks in crowded and sheltered places. What is most important is to wear masks properly, adopt good personal hygiene, stay safe and take care of our health.

Mt Rowsudeen

I support the deployment of enforcement, be it safe distancing ambassadors or otherwise. There are many who disregard the indoor mask rule since no person with authority is catching them, and even when caught, they are just "reminded" to mask up. So these people ignore the rule without fear.

Vincent Lee

We are moving away from mask wearing. People who keep their mask on are also being infected. To tighten and enforce the rules would be moving backwards and not evolving with the times.

Wilkie Ong

Mask-wearing indoors is going to be optional soon... Only a matter of time before Singapore gets on the bandwagon like other countries. Don't like it? Then keep wearing your mask. End of the day, remember that wearing a mask mainly works to protect people from you and not the other way round.

Darrell JY

Definitely a must indoors. There are still many irresponsible individuals around who speak and scatter their saliva all over. I would definitely not patronise a shop where workers don't wear masks.

Benedette Louise Cheong