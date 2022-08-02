On Facebook

Is more enforcement action needed to catch litterbugs?

You need manpower to really catch littering culprits, which Singapore does not have. However, enforcement officers could be stationed at places where litter is commonly seen, and ensure penalties are severe enough to deter littering.

Harry Chia

Have more rubbish bins, don't waste money on enforcement.

Davidson Goh

Yes, littering is getting very bad, especially at void decks with tables and seats. People sit there, eat and just leave everything there.

Chew Meng Lua

It is impossible to catch every litterbug. They are not fools; they throw things on the ground only when they see nobody around.

Peter Tan

Yes, engage more enforcement officers in plain clothes with hidden badges and the authority to do their best to catch litterbugs in "dirty" places.

John Tang

No amount of enforcement will help if litterbugs keep the mindset that they can throw rubbish anywhere they want as long as no one is watching... Better to educate and try to stop this mindset.

Illyanna Vee