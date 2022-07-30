On Facebook

Should Singapore use more of its land for food production?

I agree. Close some underused roads and carparks. Let more people use our efficient public transport system. The system should be fully utilised, and not left as white elephants. The closed roads and carparks could be used for high-tech farming.

John Tang

Yes, we should have more land for food production. We have been talking about sustainability in many areas and yet we are so dependent on imports for basic needs like food.

Izac Shi Han

Think out of the box, could we not make good use of the vertical space... it would be only limited by the sky.

Wins Wess

Get rid of all privately owned cars. Allow only commercial vehicles, public transit and taxis and private-hire vehicles. The land used for Singapore's road infrastructure is a close second to that used by housing. This should free up land and/or curtail more land from being used for road space.

Wai Sing Lee