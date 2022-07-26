On Facebook

Has National Day become just another public holiday?

Every day is National Day for me, since I love this country.

Loei Derek

It is a day to remember that we have a place to call home where there is peace, safety and unity as one.

Veronica Tay

If it is two days off instead of only one, I'm sure all of us would treat it differently.

Ang Wei Sin

National Day is a celebration of independence - a day to remember how our nation has moved forward after the separation from Malaysia.

Usu Hana

You'll know the answer when you see the number of flags hanging outside windows and along corridors on that day, compared with the past.

Benny Yow

It is our nation's most important day, when we show the world the harmony we enjoy despite our diversity, and our ability to defend it against all foreign and domestic threats.

Abraham Lee YH