On Facebook

Have customer service standards in the retail sector fallen?

Customers must first behave respectfully and not think they are "king". Staff must also be professional in their duties. It works both ways.

Vanessa Kim

Pay staff more and you will see better customer service.

Satgur Singh

I think many customer service staff are trained in the same school.

When you ask where you can find something, they all say "everything is displayed here, don't have means don't have".

Suan-Loke Tan

Getting good customer service is an unexpected surprise in Singapore, not the norm.

Dare Chia

The standard has never been high in the first place though.

Henry Junior

Another question is whether Singaporeans can recognise and appreciate good service. Something as simple as saying please and thank you. Service personnel are human too, and kindness is usually reciprocal.

Ian Tan