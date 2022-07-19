On Facebook

Are bollards needed to protect alighting commuters at bus stops?

Has anyone considered the impact on wheelchair users and families with children in strollers? Bollards that impede bicycles also impact accessibility for people with disability.

Umm Yusof

To cyclists who insist on fighting with commuters embarking and disembarking from buses for space: Your grandfather does not own the road. Cycle behind the bus stop.

Jacklyn Ng

Just put up signs that say "no cycling within 10m of bus stops".

Tan Thian Hock

As a cyclist, I support this. Make cyclists go behind the bus stop. If there is no space, make them dismount and push their bicycle across the bus stop, which is what I always do.

Mani Menn

Yes, cyclists are always acting like we commuters should give way to them even in situations when the bus is starting to leave.

Tan Weiyang