On Facebook

Can communication and mediation work with self-centred neighbours?

Mediation doesn't really work out. Even when several notices are issued to the neighbours, they just ignore them.

Action should be taken instead of just issuing notices.

Steven Wongcm

In a dispute between neighbours, the more reasonable party is usually the one who suffers more and loses out in order to keep the matter from escalating.

People are left with no choice but to bear with it or move out.

Vincent Lee

Communication and mediation don't work with such neighbours. Some people act as if they own the entire block, and deny that they are at fault even if you show proof of their actions.

Densy Kum

Mediation is not compulsory. If the other party ignores the Community Mediation Centre letter to attend a mediation session, nothing can be done. The authorities cannot do anything to the noisy neighbour other than to issue advisories. After some time, the noise starts all over again.

Sharon Tung Chee Leong

I talked to my neighbour about not smoking at his window, and he still did it for a long time until I started spraying air freshener that drifts downwards to his window whenever the smoke wafted up. Now he smokes at the staircase landing.

LC Halistur Maddie