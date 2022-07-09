On Facebook

Should parents allow their children to experience working part-time at a young age during school breaks?

I started working at the age of 13 in Secondary 1. You will really value money when you have to work hard for it, learn what's unnecessary and spend every cent of your hard-earned dollars wisely. You'll appreciate your parents even more for how they gave you all they did with the very little they earned.

Zig Steenine

Working during my school holidays gave me insight into a variety of jobs, and I learnt many skills, lessons and values that have stayed with me.

People are also more patient when you are a young student. I think students working part-time is a great idea; it's a good training ground for when they eventually step out into the working world.

Huiyi Liang-Leo

Absolutely agree. In my day, we started very young. I worked part-time in the morning and went to school in the afternoon.

It is good for young people to learn how to plan and manage their time. It is also good for them to learn the value of money at a young age. They learn to be resilient and resourceful, which are important life skills.

Margaret Chong

Although it is beneficial for children to work part-time during their school breaks, it is important for parents to know the place of work and nature of the job.

The workplace culture has to be conducive to children.

Mt Rowsudeen