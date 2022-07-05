On Facebook

Has it become more difficult to book private-hire car rides during peak hours and on rainy days?

Riders want the lowest fares possible, while drivers want to get fares that make a ride job worth taking. Drivers are self-employed, and it is not wrong for them to consider whether a particular job is even profitable.

When Covid-19 restrictions were eased, the demand increased, but many drivers had given up the job by then. The reduced supply contributes to the surge in fares at times when demand is high. That is how the apps' algorithms work.

Marcus Yee

Learn to switch between ride-hailing platforms or take a cab instead. There are plenty of taxis out there, waiting for a booking to come their way.

Wilkie Ong

There was a time when families feared going out during festivals and public holidays, because taxis would not be available.

The nightmare has returned.

Ken Koh

If the fare is stated and you choose to hit the button to book a ride, then don't complain.

When fares were dirt cheap, why didn't anyone complain? Drivers need to pay for petrol and rental, and feed their families.

Ah Guang

It's simple - willing rider, willing driver. On a rainy day, if your fare is too low or you are going to a place that is out of the way, which driver would want to take you there?

Leonard Lim