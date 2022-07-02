On Facebook

Should the ban on cats in HDB flats stay ?

If you're banning cats, then ban dogs too. I've stepped on dog droppings and dog pee around my estate, in parks and in many other places. I have yet to encounter irresponsible cat ownership, and have seen only utterly irresponsible dog ownership.

Thaheera Althaf

Not all cat owners are irresponsible. There are good cat owners who keep their cats indoors and take good care of them. Sadly, yes, there are some cat owners who are irresponsible and abusers. But to ban cats totally in HDB flats is not fair.

Marie Johnson

There will be some misfits in society. But cats should be allowed to stay in HDB dwellings as much as dogs are. They're domesticated, and are as lovable as dogs. And most importantly for some, they can't keep dogs for religious reasons.

Let's move forward with kindness and understanding.

S. A. Nathan Nathanji

Start with a national exercise to register all home cats. Engage all town councils to warn residents.

I know there are still some in HDB flats who like to let their cat wander. Give these people a grace period and educate them on proper pet upbringing.

Edwin Kwan

The solution is to impose limits and laws (for example, meshing of windows, licensing and microchipping), not an outright ban.

Patricia Choy