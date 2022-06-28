On Facebook

Should Singapore adopt a four-day work week?

The best option is to give employees the flexibility to choose the days of work. What is important is not the number of hours at work but rather the ability to work at one's own time and convenience and to get the job done.

Mt Rowsudeen

We went from a 51/2-day work week to a five-day work week, and now there is talk of a four-day work week. Next, we will have people asking for a three-day work week. This will never end.

MamaKlein MeiPeng Tiw

In practice, it's only implementable for certain industries and certain work functions in companies with a certain scale.

It's simply not feasible for many businesses. For instance, many vehicle workshops are already struggling even on a six-day work week.

Ronald Chew

Rather than having a four-day work week, increase leave entitlement instead.

Isabel Goh

If a business plans to implement a four-day work week, start with a pilot programme - perhaps during slower months. Then, analyse whether a four-day work week worked for employees, customers and your business.

Chee Wei

I hope a four-day work week can be implemented officially. It would boost mental well-being.

Revathy Karu