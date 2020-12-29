On Facebook

What should be done to help existing hawkers survive, as well as foster a new generation of hawkers?

Avoid corporatisation and encourage privatisation. When companies run hawker centres, they tend to be very commercialised; they have the same types of food that taste the same. Privatisation tends to be more individualistic and creative. The balance between rental and regulations is important.

Adrian Djong

Base rentals on the location of the hawker centre. Those nearer to MRT stations or bus interchanges should have higher rentals than other hawker centres. Make hawker centres more comfortable, such as by having tables reasonably far apart and good ventilation. Hygiene is just as important.

Harry Chia

As much as we are proud of our hawker food, hopefully the cleanliness can be maintained.

Some of the cutlery and bowls used, especially the melamine ones, are discoloured and unsightly. Premises should be kept clean with no cluttering, and should be bright and breezy.

Emma Krish

Lower the costs, from rent to common cleaning costs. Don't enforce opening hours and times.

Sharon Ng