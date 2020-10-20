On Facebook

Should "cruise to nowhere" sailings out of Singapore be allowed to restart?

Once they decide to start testing, there's a good chance you will be detained inside the ship for months on end if you get a positive result. Even if you feel completely fine.

Jimmy Hor

This is a good way to test our system on how to get (the virus spread) under control and get to the new normal safely.

Zulkifli Kamsani

If they have to, at least they should make this as small a scale as possible.

Chee Leong

If there is a wave of infection from cruise ships, will our healthcare system be able to cope? Give the healthcare workers a break, please.

Sharon Tung

It's only for Singaporeans. Embark and disembark from Singapore. It'll be like doing a trial run to see if Covid-19 carriers are out there. Let them enjoy themselves on the cruise ship and if there are any cases, send them directly to quarantine.

Emma Krish

The economy is not doing well but our health and safety are more important.

This is why borders to Johor should remain closed, cruise included.

LY Lee

Where are the environmentalists?

Gustav Yap