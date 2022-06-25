On Facebook

Should the authorities step in to ensure that prices at coffee shops are affordable?

Why not just avoid eating at those overpriced coffee shops?

Ed Sim

Rent is a big chunk of the fixed cost, followed by food ingredients and labour. It wouldn't be fair to the hawkers to be stifled with price controls without addressing the high rents, which benefit only the landlords, who have free rein to set their rentals.

If there is some form of sensible rent control, the free market will play its role as competition is stiff among the hawkers in Singapore.

Huiyi Liang-Leo

It would be a bit hard to figure out how such a policy would be implemented. What is considered "affordable"? How would the authorities establish that $5 for chicken rice is overcharging but $4.50 is not?

And if price controls are set on hawkers, then they are likely to suffer since rent for these stalls tends to be very high. Either that or the quality and quantity of the food will drop to match the lower prices.

Samuel Myat San

If a coffee shop has customers eating there, it means that the food is not too pricey. If there are no customers, it means the food is bad or overpriced.

The authorities don't have to do anything.

Speed Ang

The Government needs to build more hawker centres in high-density areas like Tampines and Yishun.

Jerry Tan