On Facebook

Should certificates of entitlement (COEs) be tagged to vehicle owners instead of vehicles?

Not every owner wants to change his car before the 10 years are up. Just wait for the COE to run its course.

It's also not fair for owners to hog their COE at the expense of others.

Margaret Chong

COE should be tagged to owners and separated into three categories.

One for households with young children, people with disabilities or the aged. The second category for those who need vehicles for their business. And an open category for everyone else.

Jac Lyn

Yes, tag COEs to an owner's name, and slap a cumulative additional buyer's tax on every additional vehicle under his name.

Isaiah Daniel Ling

Tag it to address, and limit it to one car per address.

WJ Chen

The main thing that needs to be implemented is to let would-be owners bid for COE on their own. This way, bidding is influenced by buyers' cautiousness and capability, whereas bidding by car dealerships is influenced by how many cars they want to sell.

Zeyar Lin Aung