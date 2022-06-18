On Facebook

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Should all vehicles travelling on Singapore roads be required to install a speed limiter?

If a person or community or society is not civic minded, no amount of tech will help. Such things force a person to behave only... under the scrutiny of the law. It doesn't come from the heart.

Joseph Kok Wah Lim

Technologically, it is possible. However, the speed limits of various roads and highways are different. A speed limiter that can adjust the speed automatically according to the road is needed. Is there such a speed limiter on the market?

Loh Wai Poon

Speed limiters will not deter reckless drivers. One can still be reckless at the speed limit.

Nash Raj

I am in favour of heavier fines and demerit points for those who flout the rules. And the higher the speed above the limit, the higher the fines should be.

Huiyi Liang-Leo

