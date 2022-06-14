On Facebook

Is it fair to paint the personal car as something used by only the rich?

A car is a necessity to move around. Public transport may be available, but it comes with some inconvenience. Public transport is always better for the environment, but everybody manages inconvenience differently.

Ah Ben

You need to be rich to own a car in Singapore. You would know that if you knew the true cost of owning even a normal 1.6-litre sedan here.

Joe Adam

It would be a waste of money, time and effort if the population is not interested in using public transport. Travelling by car serves only a few persons on each trip, and is a privilege that should not be encouraged in land-scarce Singapore.

Reduce the numbers of cars; use public transport for convenience and good health.

John Tang

The high cost of a certificate of entitlement that is for only 10 years makes it obvious that the car is for only the rich. This is even more so now that petrol prices are so high.

The rich can even talk about having more than one car.

Pat Eng