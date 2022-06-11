On Facebook

Should the application process for BTO flats be tweaked to help those who have been unlucky?

We're not literally drawing physical tickets out of a box now. I'm sure they can change the weighting so each failure increases the likelihood of being drawn in the next attempt if they want to. Think of Gacha games and their pity timers.

Since applications are oversubscribed so many times, temporarily stop second-timers from reapplying until subscription drops to around 2.0.

Please do. Not only that, either build them faster, or build first, then sell.

With the current model, you had better find your wife/husband latest by 23 years old if you want to have a kid and own your own house by age 30.

John Dwayneson

Every time, it is oversubscribed. For a start, perhaps give back the $10 application fee to those who were unsuccessful in getting a ballot number.

